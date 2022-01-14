After 40 years of starting and growing visitor information services, the Cranbrook and District Chamber of Commerce is passing the torch to another organization.

The City was able to apply for the Municipal and Regional District Tax which allowed the creation of Cranbrook Tourism.

“The proud dedication and efforts put into the visitor services the last four decades, by the many Chamber staff and selfless volunteers is something truly incredible,” said Mayor Lee Pratt.

“On behalf of Council and the entire Cranbrook community, I thank you for everything you have done and continue to do in support of our community, our businesses and our people.”

Darren Brewer, economic development officer for the City of Cranbrook said this is the start of many exciting updates.

“It’s the start of many exciting announcements from our tourism sector, a significant step in our evolution. It’s like watching your child move away to go to university, bittersweet in that after many years of hard work they are ready to start a new chapter,” said Brewer.

“Over the last year, we have started the development of a Tourism Master Plan which will create a shared vision as it applies to Destination Marketing and Visitor Services. As a vital member of the steering committee, the Chamber will continue to provide leadership to our stakeholders. I want to thank the Chamber for the service to our community and look forward to our future successes together.”