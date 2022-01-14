City staff said service disruptions can be expected as they are experiencing significant staffing challenges due to COVID-19 illnesses.

“COVID illness in our staff team has reduced our operational capabilities. Thank you to our remaining staff for working extra hours and changing duties to meet service needs when key roles are vacated,” said Mark Fercho, CAO of the City of Cranbrook.

“Residents should know that we have protocols to limit the impacts and spread of illness within our workforce to continue delivering essential services at reduced levels.”

City staff said they’re working to ensure that access to classes and programming at the aquatic centre and arenas can continue, but they’re not sure how long they will be able to keep operations going if the trend continues.

City hall and other administrative offices are currently open for payments, licenses, and applications.

“As an organization, we will make every effort we can to keep our facilities and offices open and accessible and our services operating during this time,” said Chris Zettel, corporate communications officer for the City of Cranbrook.

“We do ask for your understanding as we may need to change our operations and hours, reduce our operations or close facilities with short notice.”

The City of Cranbrook has laid out the following list of guidelines for anyone visiting office facilities.

• If you have underlying medical conditions, it is recommended that you do not visit our municipal hall or facilities.

• Anyone displaying symptoms of COVID-19, which primarily displays as a persistent cough, will not be permitted on the premises. If you are sick, stay home.

• If you are displaying symptoms of COVID-19 or you live in a household where someone is showing symptoms of COVID-19, stay home.

• Physical distancing is always required (minimum of two meters). Failure to observe physical distancing risks the closure of the facility, and as such, you will be asked to leave the premises.

• We ask that any financial transactions be conducted electronically and not in cash.