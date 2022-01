Tyson Tisdale of the Columbia Valley Rockies is the week’s KIJHL defenceman of the week.

Tisdale had three assists last week all in one game against the Creston Valley Thunder Cats.

The Rockies beat the Thunder Cats 5-2 that night and one of his assists was on the game-winning goal scored by Jonah Fournier.

Tisdale has two goals and 11 assists in 27 games this season.