More positive cases of COVID-19 are showing up in the East Kootenay, as the B.C. Centre for Disease Control reported 670 new infections last week.

The latest BCCDC data covered Jan. 2nd to 8th and showed an increase from the previous week (Dec. 26th to Jan 1st), when our region had 509 confirmed infections.

The Elk Valley continues to be the region’s hot spot, as case numbers reached 263 last week, increasing from 211 the week before.

The Cranbrook area confirmed the next highest number of infections with 183, just over double from 90 reported in the previous time frame.

Followed by Windermere with 76 and Golden with 72. Golden had a slight decrease, from 81 the previous week, while Windermere has risen slightly, from 70.

Kimberley, meanwhile, reported 45 cases, up from 25, and Creston reported 30, up from 29.

According to the BCCDC, 42 people are being treated in hospitals within the Interior Health region as of Jan 12th, and 19 of those people are in intensive care.

The number of vaccinated people over 12 years old has remained mostly unchanged across the East Kootenay. BCCDC data on the percentage of people 12 and up who have received two doses can be found below: