Cranbrook RCMP officials said they responded to a suspicious person complaint in the area of 5th Avenue South and have ruled out criminal intent.

RCMP officials said the initial information indicated a man had followed a 16-year old girl home and

uttered threats when confronted by the girl’s parents.

The man was identified and police say the investigation revealed a coincidence in the paths to their nearby homes.

“The Cranbrook RCMP appreciate the young girl’s fear as well as her awareness of her surroundings. Her quick reporting to her parents and their ability to confront the man helped the RCMP to identify and rule out any criminal intent in his following the teenager,” said S/Sgt Barry Graham, Detachment Commander.

“We would also like to point out that as effective as social media was in identifying the man, there is a social responsibility by all users to update and remove posts that could unfairly target individuals or groups in light of developing information.”

Police said charges are not being entertained at this time, but they welcome anyone with direct knowledge of the event to call 250-489-3471.