NHL Central Scouting released its midterm rankings today and Tyson Dyck was ranked #191 out of North American skaters.

Dyck is among five other BCHL players to make the list.

The Abbotsford-born forward has been on fire this season with 37 points in 29 games.

This puts him fifth in league scoring and third among rookies.

Dyck is also seventh in goals with 17.

The number one ranked player is Shane Wright of the OHL.