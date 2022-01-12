News Vehicle collision results in violation ticket SHARE ON: Josiah Spyker, staff January 12, 2022 (MyEastKootenayNow.com staff) Columbia Valley RCMP responded to two collisions last week with one driver being ticketed for having the wrong tires equipped. On Jan. 7, police responded to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 93 in Kootenay National Park after a driver of an Oldsmobile 88 lost control of his vehicle and hit a concrete barrier. RCMP officials said they inspected the vehicle and believed inadequate tires were a contributing factor to the crash. The driver was issued a ticket for failing to have properly equipped tires while crossing a mountain pass and also suffered minor injuries. The other crash happened the day before when two vehicles collided on Highway 95 near Edgewater. Police said the driver of a Mitsubishi Eclipse attempted to avoid a commercial transport truck that was stopped on the highway but was unable to stop in time. The driver and a passenger of the Mitsubishi were taken to hospital with minor injuries.