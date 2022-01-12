Columbia Valley RCMP responded to two collisions last week with one driver being ticketed for having the wrong tires equipped.

On Jan. 7, police responded to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 93 in Kootenay National Park after a driver of an Oldsmobile 88 lost control of his vehicle and hit a concrete barrier.

RCMP officials said they inspected the vehicle and believed inadequate tires were a contributing

factor to the crash.

The driver was issued a ticket for failing to have properly equipped tires while crossing a mountain pass and also suffered minor injuries.

The other crash happened the day before when two vehicles collided on Highway 95 near Edgewater.

Police said the driver of a Mitsubishi Eclipse attempted to avoid a commercial transport truck that was stopped on the highway but was unable to stop in time.

The driver and a passenger of the Mitsubishi were taken to hospital with minor injuries.