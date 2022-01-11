Environment Canada has put out a snowfall warning for Highway 3, from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, with 15 to 25 centimetres of accumulation expected.

Officials with the forecasting agency said the snow will likely start falling on Tuesday evening and continue until the following afternoon.

With limited visibility from falling snow in combination with expected temperatures, the roads will likely be treacherous.

“Freezing levels will also begin to rise on Wednesday as more warm air moves into the region. Parts of the highway may see a transition from snow to rain but higher elevations near the pass will likely continue to see heavy snow,” said Environment Canada.

Drivers are asked to prepare ahead and adjust driving habits with changing road conditions.