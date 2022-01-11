Symphony of the Kootenays: Music on the Mountain. (Supplied by Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies)

The Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies (CFKR) is now accepting applications for the 2022 community grants for Elkford, Sparwood, Fernie, Cranbrook, and the surrounding areas.

CFKR officials said eligible non-profit groups can apply until February 15th.

“Thanks to the generosity of our donors and careful financial management, our permanently invested endowment funds continue to grow, earning interest every year, forever. This interest provides the funding for our annual community granting program,” said Lynnette Wray, CFKR Executive Director.

Organizations must be a qualified donee, as defined by the CRA, or entered into an agreement with a qualified donee to qualify for a CFKR grant. CFKR staff said applications must also show a direct, positive benefit to residents.

According to the CFKR, its annual grants range from a few hundred dollars to $1,500, with funding aimed at supporting non-profits in their efforts to improve local communities.

“Since 2003, thanks to the income earned from its endowment funds as well as external project funding, CFKR has granted nearly $1 million to almost 300 local non-profit projects in the communities of Elkford, Sparwood, Fernie, Cranbrook, and the surrounding rural areas,” said CFKR officials.

Grants have been made available to the widest range of organizations and initiatives as possible, including animal welfare, mental health and addictions, arts and seniors programs, among others.

More: CFKR grant applications