News In-stream work beginning in Windermere area SHARE ON: Josiah Spyker, staff January 11, 2022 (Supplied by RDEK) The RDEK is starting in-stream work in Jane Creek to break up an ice jam that has caused overland flooding. RDEK officials said a small excavator will be working on the affected section this morning. “We applied for and have now received an Order to undertake in-stream works,” says Information Officer Loree Duczek. “The work will be focused on removing enough ice and dealing with an area of choked vegetation to alleviate the problem.” Approximately 6-8 properties have been affected and the work is expected to take one to two days to complete. Tags: RDEK