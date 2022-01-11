The RDEK is starting in-stream work in Jane Creek to break up an ice jam that has caused overland flooding.

RDEK officials said a small excavator will be working on the affected section this morning.

“We applied for and have now received an Order to undertake in-stream works,” says Information Officer Loree Duczek.

“The work will be focused on removing enough ice and dealing with an area of choked vegetation to alleviate the problem.”

Approximately 6-8 properties have been affected and the work is expected to take one to two days to complete.