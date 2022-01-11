The Cranbrook Bucks have a deeper forward core now after adding two players before the trade deadline passed Monday.

The first move was to acquire Carter Schmidt from the West Kelowna Warriors in exchange for future considerations.

Schmidt has tallied two goals and three assists in 21 games so far this season. He also had four points in four games last year during the pod season.

“Carter is a young player that we are excited to add to our group at this time,” said Ryan Donald, head coach and general manager.

“He is a player that fits our team’s identity well in that he is competitive, plays fast and is a player that we believe can thrive within our program. We are happy to have the chance to work with Carter in pursuit of his goal of playing college hockey.”

The Bucks also added Jaden Fodchuk to the roster.

Fodchuk was an affiliate player for the Bucks and played in two games this season.

He spent most of the year with the Princeton Posse of the KIJHL and was second in rookie scoring with 19 goals and 12 assists.

“Jaden is a player that we are very familiar with from his time affiliating with us this season and during last year’s pod season.” said Donald.

“Jaden is a competitive young man that is driven to improve every time that he is on the ice, and he has translated that into great success while with the Princeton Posse of the KIJHL. We look forward to helping Jaden take the next step in his development here in Cranbrook.”

Since the deadline has now passed, no more moves will be made this season and the Bucks’ roster will consist of 14 forwards, seven defencemen and two goalies.

The Bucks will be at home on Thursday to take on the Wenatchee Wild.