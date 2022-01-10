On Jan. 5, the Columbia Valley RCMP responded to a report of a break and enter in progress at a gas station in Radium Hot Springs.

Officers attended the scene and found a set of footprints leading away from the gas station.

Police said they followed the footprints to a residence and arrested an adult man for break and enter, theft and mischief.

RCMP officials said they recovered evidence at the residence and they released the suspect on conditions to attend court on a later date.