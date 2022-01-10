Kimberley Dynamiter Cam Reid was named the KIJHL’s top defenceman of December after putting up nine points in seven games.

Reid returned to his hometown of Kimberley after a stint with the Cranbrook Bucks earlier this season.

During his time with the Bucks he put up three assists in eight games.

Since returning to the KIJHL, he’s been over a point per game with four goals and 10 assists in 13 games.

He’s currently tied for first in points for blueliners on the Dynamiters, but is the top defencemen when it comes to points-per-game average.

The top forward for December was awarded to Ethan McKinley of the Osoyoos Coyotes after he put up 18 points in nine games and the top goalie went to Nelson Leaf Dylan Marshall after he won five of his seven games and recorded two shutouts.