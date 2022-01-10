Mainroad East Kootenay is advising drivers of a full closure on highway 3 that will last approximately one hour today.

Mainroad officials said rock blasting will be underway about 4.5 km east of Elko to be used for flood site repair in the Elk Valley.

The road will be closed for around an hour sometime between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

After the full closure there will be 15-minute closures with a single lane alternating traffic until 5 p.m.

Drivers are asked to obey all posted signage and traffic control personnel.