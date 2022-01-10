Officials with Kimberley RCMP said an investigation into a fire at Kimberley Alpine Resort points to arson.

The fire was lit on December 18, 2021, and burned down the operator’s hut at the top of the Northstar Quad.

The fire rendered the lift inoperable, but the resort was able to open with other runs available.

A police investigation into the incident has led officers to believe the fire was set deliberately.

RCMP officials said investigators are continuing to work on the case, and anyone who may have information can contact the Kimberley RCMP at 250-427-4811.