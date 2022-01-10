Fernie Search and Rescue (SAR) had some help in the recovery of a snowmobiler who struck a tree in the rolling hills area late Friday afternoon.

SAR officials said the rescue had to be done on the ground, as helicopter support was unavailable because of the weather and the time of day.

Member with Fernie SAR and the Fernie Snowmobile Club were able to find the person and use the club’s snow grooming cat to extract the snowmobiler.

They survived the accident and were brought to an awaiting ambulance at around 11 p.m.

SAR officials said the rescue was done in part thanks to life-saving technology.

“People on the scene having a satellite locating beacon was the only reason they did not spend an extremely uncomfortable night on the mountain. Good to see so many sledding groups carrying the necessary equipment,” said Fernie SAR members.