Dennis Walker, staff January 9, 2022 FC Koinonia ahead of 2022 PCSL season. (Dennis Walker, MyEastKootenayNow.com) Su Park with FC Koinonia describes the team history back home in South Korea and what Pacific Coast Soccer League fans can look forward to in the upcoming Pacific Coast Soccer League Season. https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/su-park.mp3 PCSL President: Dave Collard talks about the FC Koinonia coming into the league and the work that is being done ahead of the Kennedy Cup weekend coming up in May at Kings Park in Penticton. https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/collard-comments-on-korean-entry-in-pcsl.mp3