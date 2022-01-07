The Sparwood Fire Department is reminding residents to make sure their exhaust vents are clear of snow, ice and other obstructions.

This comes after they responded to a call for a Carbon Monoxide alarm inside of a home.

SFD officials said a snowdrift had blocked off the exhaust vent for the furnace and caused CO to build up within the home.

If you smell gas or have a carbon monoxide alarm go off, exit the home and call 911 immediately.