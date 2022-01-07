News Sparwood Fire Department urges residents to clear exhaust vents SHARE ON: Josiah Spyker, staff January 6, 2022 (Supplied by Sparwood Fire Department) The Sparwood Fire Department is reminding residents to make sure their exhaust vents are clear of snow, ice and other obstructions. This comes after they responded to a call for a Carbon Monoxide alarm inside of a home. SFD officials said a snowdrift had blocked off the exhaust vent for the furnace and caused CO to build up within the home. If you smell gas or have a carbon monoxide alarm go off, exit the home and call 911 immediately.