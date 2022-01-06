With recent weather blanketing the city in snow, the City of Cranbrook is reminding residents that snow must be cleared from sidewalks within 24 hours of a snowfall event.

City officials said the exceptional amount of snow in recent weeks all around the region has been causing problems for residents and major property owners around where it should go.

“With all of this snow, we are finding many locations across the City where significant piles of snow are being pushed back into the street blocking sight lines for drivers, and hindering pedestrians at street corners,” said Paul Heywood, Manager of Building and Bylaw Services. “I am asking residents, property managers and business owners to stop pushing snow back into City streets, and please ensure your sidewalks are kept clear for the mobility of everyone.”

City staff recommends that residents find a place on their property to pile the snow.

Business and property owners are reminded that the City of Cranbrook requires snow to be cleared from sidewalks bordering their properties within 24 hours of a snow event.

City officials are grateful for residents who have been keeping up with their snow removal.

“It has been a tough few weeks with more snow forecast by the weekend. We are finding areas where people just aren’t able to clear snow themselves,” Heywood says. “We need neighbours to help neighbours wherever possible to help keep sidewalks clean and access to properties open.”

The City of Cranbrook is working with the Canadian Mental Health Association Kootenays to find volunteers for the Snow Angels program. The program helps people who may need assistance clearing their own snow and sets them up with volunteers.

Those interested in volunteering can do so through the link below.

More: Winter Road Maintenance (City of Cranbrook)