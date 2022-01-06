B.C. residents can apply for the Home Owners Grant through the province to help pay off some property taxes from their principal residence.

Homeowners in rural areas can receive up to $770 for the basic Home Owner Grant or as much as $1,045 for seniors or people who have a disability.

B.C. Government officials said the threshold is set at $1.975 for 2022, which will ensure 92% of residential properties are covered by the grant.

The funding amount will be reduced by $5 for every $1,000 of assessed value over the threshold.

Low-income seniors, veterans and people with disabilities who lose some of their grants due to due to high property value can apply for a low-income grant supplement to replace any money lost because of the threshold.

“The best time to apply for the grant is in May after people have received both their BC Assessment notice and their municipal property tax notice,” said B.C. government officials. “Homeowners may also be eligible for property tax deferment if they are 55 or older or are financially supporting a dependent child.”

More: BC Home Owner Grant