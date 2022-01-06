The 2020 Sam Steele Sweetheart Youth Ambassador Pageant was held Friday, October 23rd in front of a small audience of 50 people at the Dwelling Place. (Jason Caven, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff)

The deadline to apply for the Sweetheart Youth Ambassador Program has been extended to Jan. 24 and the information session scheduled for Jan. 10 has been moved online.

Loree Duczek, Sweetheart program assistant, said it will now be held on Zoom as they are cautious about rising COVID-19 cases.

“The meeting was scheduled to be held in person at the Heritage Inn; however, we will now be holding it via Zoom,” said Duczek.

“Between the unpredictable weather, sharp increase in local cases, and ever-changing landscape around COVID, we are hoping the move to an online platform will create a safe, more accessible way for people to participate and get information about the program prior to the application deadline.”

She said the delayed return to school also played a part in the decision.

“We know that one of the places candidates get information and hard copies of the application forms is through classmates and former candidates at Mount Baker. With the return to school being delayed, we felt it was important to extend our application deadline period as well,” added Duczek.

The program is urging community members and former candidates to encourage Grade 10 or 11 girls to apply, as the program starts back up after a two-year break.

“This is such an incredible program, and we are hoping our network of Sweetheart Alumni, sponsors and other community supporters will help us spread the word,” said Duczek.

Through the five-month program, candidates get training in public speaking, resume writing and financial management and budgeting.

The program also includes a focus on community involvement and volunteering and the potential to earn scholarships.