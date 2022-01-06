The Elk Valley, Kootenay Lake, Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass and the Trans Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass are all under winter storm warnings.

Environment Canada has issued the warning for much of B.C., as an intense Pacific frontal system is moving through the province.

“Snow will rapidly intensify Thursday evening and continue through Friday before tapering off to flurries early Friday evening. Rapidly accumulating snow may affect the Friday morning commute,” said Environment Canada officials.

In the Elk Valley, between 15 to 25 centimetres of snow accumulation is expected, with 20 to 35 centimetres expected around Fernie and Morrisey.

Meanwhile, 10 to 20 centimetres is forecast for Kootenay Lake, but 20 to 30 centimetres may fall on higher elevations, such as Kaslo, Coffee Creek and Balfour.

On Highway 3, snow accumulations are expected to range between 35 to 50 centimetres from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

The snow is expected to fall the heaviest overnight on Thursday before tapering off to flurries late Friday evening.

North of there, 25 to 35 centimetres is expected for North Columbia, Kinbasket, West Columbia, while 30 to 45 centimetres is forecast for Trans Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

Snow will be heavy at times, which can limit visibility and may make travel difficult.

Drivers are asked to delay travel until conditions improve, if possible. If you do travel, adjust your driving to road conditions and prepare ahead.

More: Environment Canada weather alerts for B.C.

More: Drive BC