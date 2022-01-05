News Water to be shut off along Cranbrook’s 20th Avenue SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff January 5, 2022 (Supplied by Unsplash) Water will be shut off along 20th Avenue South between 4th and 5th Street South on Wednesday, while workers repair water services. City of Cranbrook officials said public works crews will be in the area from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to complete the repairs. Once service has been restored, some residents may notice discoloured water. This can be resolved by running the cold water taps until clear. Tags: Cranbrook