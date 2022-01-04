Interested non-profits can now apply for the 2022/2023 Columbia Basin Trust Community Initiatives and Affected Areas Programs.

The program is funded by the Columbia Basin Trust and administered by the RDEK.

“We recognize the tremendous impact these programs make on so many local projects and programs and want to ensure potential applicants are aware of the guidelines and submission deadline,” said RDEK Corporate Officer Tina Hlushak.

Applications are to be submitted here.

“In addition to the application details, the webpage includes the timelines for this year’s process, a list of previously approved projects and other key information,” added Hlushak.

It’s open to registered non-profit organizations, First Nations, registered schools and local governments.

The application deadline is Jan. 17, 2022.