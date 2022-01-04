Christian Mealey and Tenzin Bogardis of the Kimberly Dynamiters were last week’s star forward and defencemen.

Mealey was given top forward after scoring two goals and tallying six points in two games.

Mealey is a rookie this year and is currently third in team points with nine goals and 11 assists in 20 games.

He is currently ranked eighth in rookie scoring in the KIJHL.

Bogardis was the top defensemen after putting up two goals and two assists in as many games.

He leads the Dynamiters blueline in points with 12 in 16 games.

Both players got their points in back-to-back games against the Ghostriders where Kimberley won 6-4 and 7-3.