Cranbrook residents will be able to drop off used oil and antifreeze free of charge thanks to a grant from the BC Used Oil Management Association.

The association provided infrastructure to the Great Canadian Oil Change including a drum locker and four 205 litre drums to be used for safe collection.

“We’re really excited to be working with the Great Canadian Oil Change in Cranbrook to put some infrastructure in there to allow people who change their own oil to have a free and convenient location to bring back their used oil,” said David Lawes, CEO, BC Used Oil Management Association.

Lawes said the grant requires responsible environmental handling, collection, transportation, storage, and processing of recycled goods.

He said this is a program they are working on throughout B.C. and have over 300 sites set up.

“We’ve been working across the province with facilities, like the Great Canadian Oil Change, to put in the infrastructure to make it easy and convenient for people to return their oil,” said Lawes.

“The facilities are all very different, so the infrastructure is tailored to meet the needs of that facility.”

Once collected, the association says the old oil is reused and can be refined into new lubricating oil or sold as raw material inputs for manufacturing.