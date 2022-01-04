Some arctic air is expected to come into the Elk Valley, bringing along extremely cold wind chills until late Wednesday afternoon.

According to Environment Canada officials, temperatures will cool down to -22 in the area, with wind chills reaching down near -35.

Residents are asked to cover up when they go outside, as frostbite can set in quickly, especially on exposed skin.

“Conditions are expected to slightly improve late Tuesday morning as winds weaken and temperatures climb. However, very cold wind chill values near minus 35 will return in the evening and continue until early Wednesday afternoon,” said Environment Canada officials.