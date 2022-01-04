Students in Sparwood and Elkford will have a slightly extended winter break, as heavy snow has prompted the closure of schools in both communities.

In-person classes were slated to return on Tuesday for children of essential workers and those with special needs, but the weather has delayed that for the day.

School District 5 officials said the buses will not be running due to heavy snowfall and road conditions.

