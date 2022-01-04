News Elkford and Sparwood schools close SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff January 4, 2022 (Supplied by Pixabay) Students in Sparwood and Elkford will have a slightly extended winter break, as heavy snow has prompted the closure of schools in both communities. In-person classes were slated to return on Tuesday for children of essential workers and those with special needs, but the weather has delayed that for the day. School District 5 officials said the buses will not be running due to heavy snowfall and road conditions. More: B.C. announces staggered return for K-12 (Dec 29, 2021) Tags: ElkfordSchool District 5Sparwood