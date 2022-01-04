Update (9:10 a.m.):

Highway 3 has reopened, allowing traffic to resume.

That said, Drive BC noted that winter driving conditions are still in effect, as slippery sections and limited visibility have been reported.

Original Story (8:14 a.m.):

The District of Sparwood has opened a reception centre for drivers who have become stranded by heavy snow and high winds along Highway 3.

According to Drive BC, adverse weather has prompted the highway closure between Alexander Bridge and the B.C./Alberta border.

Traffic is being held at the Highway 3/43 interchange until further notice.

Officials with the District of Sparwood said the reception centre opened at 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday to offer cots to drivers who were stuck by the road closure.

The centre is using Fire Hall #1, located at 479 Pine Avenue, to shelter drivers.