The Cranbrook Bucks have traded Walker Gelbard to the Langley Rivermen for future considerations.

This is Gelbard’s second season in the BCHL. He put up one goal and three assists in 22 games for the Bucks this season.

“The Cranbrook Bucks wish Walker nothing but the best in his future,” said Head Coach and GM Ryan Donald.

“As a Coach, Walker has been enjoyable to work with every day and to see the growth and development that he has made as a player and person. We will miss his enthusiasm at the rink, but wish him the best in his move closer to home.”