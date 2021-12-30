A game that was originally scheduled for Dec. 5 against the Coquitlam Express has been rescheduled to Feb. 9, 2022.

The game had been postponed due to travel challenges related to flooding in the province.

The home game will now be against the Trail Smoke Eaters.

The Bucks have also added an away game against the Wenatchee Wild for Feb. 2.

The league has removed all out-of-conference games in an attempt to avoid any further travel issues.