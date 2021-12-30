The Fernie Meat Market is closing after 95 years of operating on 5th street.

Mark Brown, the long-time owner and operator, has sold the building.

He is the third generation of the Brown family to own and operate the meat market.

He said he had a unique way of serving customers.

“Very unique ways, I take my time with the customer and what they like and they kept coming back year after year,” said Brown.

Brown said people are disappointed that he’s closing up shop.

“They’re pretty upset, I’ve touched quite a few people over the years and the list goes on. I can’t say enough.”

Brown grew up around the shop and started working there after school when he was a kid.

“I started when I was in grade 8 going into high school and would come after school and weekends and started learning how to do things.”

While he’s not sure what retirement will hold, he said people will still see him in town.

I’m going to take one day at a time and live each day to the fullest,” said Brown.

“I’d like to say thank you very much for supporting me and I’ll see you around.”

The shop is open tomorrow on the 31st before closing.