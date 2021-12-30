Cranbrook RCMP and Search and Rescue crews worked to recover snowmobilers who got stranded in a cabin on Sunday.

According to police officials, the group was stuck about 58 kilometres up Galbraith Forest Service road on Boxing Day.

Only two snowmobilers were able to leave and get help, due to the heavy snow. One of them reported that there were small avalanches near the cabin.

Once Cranbrook Search and Rescue was involved, they determined that the safest way to extract the group was by air.

Big Horn Helicopters assisted with the safe rescue of all the stranded snowmobilers in the morning on December 27th.