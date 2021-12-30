New cases of COVID-19 in the East Kootenay have passed 100, as the B.C. Centre for Disease Control reported 130 infections between Dec. 19th and 25th.

According to BCCDC data, this is the first reporting period that passed 100 new cases since early October.

The Elk Valley reported the highest infection numbers last week with 39, followed closely by the Cranbrook area with 38.

Data from the previous week, between Dec. 12th to 18th, said 20 infections were reported in the Elk Valley, while Cranbrook had 14.

Windermere had the next highest case count Christmas week, with 23. This was an increase from 11 the week previous.

Meanwhile, the Golden area confirmed 17 infections, increasing from four confirmed between Dec. 12th to 18th.

Kimberley and Creston were the only areas that saw a slight decrease in infections, as those areas reported 11 and two infections, respectively. Kimberley had 13 infections and Creston had three in the previous time frame.

The number of vaccinated people over 12 years old continues to slowly climb across the East Kootenay. BCCDC data on the percentage of people 12 and up who have received two doses can be found below: