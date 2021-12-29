Schools will open next week but with a staggered approach that will see most students returning on Jan. 10.

Staff will return on Jan. 3 or 4 and children of essential workers and those with special needs can also return.

Jennifer Whiteside, B.C.’s education minister, said the extra time will allow schools to assess the impact of the Omicron variant and put in safety measures.

“Our primary goal is to continue the work to keep students learning safely, in-person for the remainder of this school year,” said Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside.

Schools are also being told to reinforce the importance of masks and daily health checks as well as pausing extra-curricular sports tournaments.