News Semi trailer tipped at highway intersection in Sparwood SHARE ON: Ryley McCormack, staff December 29, 2021 Tipped semi-truck trailer at the intersection of Highway 3 and 43. (Supplied by Elk Valley RCMP) No injuries were reported when a semi-truck trailer tipped over with its load at the intersection of Highway 3 and 43 in Sparwood on Tuesday. Elk Valley RCMP said the truck was carrying part of a rock box when it tipped right at the intersection. The intersection was down to a single lane until Wednesday morning. Police officials said the accident is still under investigation. Witnesses are asked to contact the Elk Valley RCMPolice at 250-425-6233. Tags: Elk ValleyHighway 3RCMPSparwood