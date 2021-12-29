Tipped semi-truck trailer at the intersection of Highway 3 and 43. (Supplied by Elk Valley RCMP)

No injuries were reported when a semi-truck trailer tipped over with its load at the intersection of Highway 3 and 43 in Sparwood on Tuesday.

Elk Valley RCMP said the truck was carrying part of a rock box when it tipped right at the intersection.

The intersection was down to a single lane until Wednesday morning.

Police officials said the accident is still under investigation.

Witnesses are asked to contact the Elk Valley RCMPolice at 250-425-6233.