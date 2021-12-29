A new record for peak electricity demand on BC Hydro’s system has been set after extremely low temperatures struck most of the province.

According to BC Hydro officials, demand hit its all-time high of 10,902 megawatts between 5 and 6 p.m. on Monday, December 27th.

The previous record, which was set in 2020, saw usage reach 10,577 megawatts.

“The record represents a single moment in the hour when demand for electricity was the highest yesterday,” says Simi Heer, BC Hydro spokesperson. “Most of the increase is likely due to additional home heating required during this cold snap.”

BC Hydro officials said an overall increase was observed since Christmas Eve, as Monday’s peak demand was 18 per cent higher than Friday’s.

“BC Hydro has enough supply options in place to meet increasing electricity demand,” adds Heer. “However, if British Columbians want to help ease some of the demand on the system during peak times, we encourage shifting activities like doing laundry or running dishwashers to earlier in the day or later in the evening.”

BC Hydro has offered several suggestions to help customers save money on their electricity bills.