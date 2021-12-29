A Christmas tree lit up in the living room. (Ryley McCormack MyEastKootenayNow.com staff)

The Cranbrook Scouts & Girl Guides are cancelling Christmas tree pickups that were scheduled for Jan. 8.

The cancellation is due to direction from Scouts Canada and the new Omicron variant.

They said it was to keep kids and families safe.

Christmas trees can still be dropped off and recycled for free at the Cranbrook Transfer Station during operating hours.