Cranbrook RCMP arrested three people and seized a number of items after a report that a man pointed a gun at a staff member at Lazy Bear Lodge.

Police officials said the incident was called in on Tuesday.

Officers were able to contain the area and safely arrest the man involved in the incident and two other occupants.

Multiple items related to the search were seized when police executed a search warrant in the room.

RCMP officials believe this was an isolated incident and there is no further risk to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.