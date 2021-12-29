Most of B.C. is under an extreme cold warning, including the East Kootenay, as Environment Canada expects wind chills of -35 or lower.

The cold wind chill is expected on Wednesday morning, with another round possible for Friday.

Environment Canada said the extreme cold is a risk for everyone, and people should cover up when they go outside.

Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill,” said Environment Canada officials. “If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.”