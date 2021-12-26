My Community Now Ivan McLelland tells the story about “The Pres.” SHARE ON: Dennis Walker, staff December 26, 2021 Ivan McLelland tells the story about "The Pres." (Dennis Walker, MyEastKootenayNow.com) Hear the story about a Penticton Vee that didn’t make the trip to Krefeld, West Germany where the team won the World Championship in 1955. Goaltender Ivan McLelland, now 90, tells the story about Don Johnson who lived the latter years of his life in Creston https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/ivan-on-the-prez.mp3