Styrofoam collection at all of the Regional District of East Kootenay’s Recycle BC

Depots will resume on Monday.

Kevin Paterson, RDEK Manager of Environmental Services said they are glad they can offer the service, especially after Christmas.

“We are able to resume collection of both white and coloured foam packaging at the RDEK’s

Recycle BC Depots starting December 27. With the increase in packaging that we see come

through our depots after Christmas we are very happy to be able to be offering this service once

again.”

The Recycle BC depots at the Invermere, Kimberley, Cranbrook, Fernie, Sparwood and Elkford

transfer stations are all back to regular collection.