Travel advisory issued for Highway 3 Ryley McCormack, staff December 24, 2021 (Supplied by Pixabay) Drivers are asked to change travel plans or drive with caution on Highway 3 after Thursday's weather. Drive BC has issued a travel advisory for a stretch of Highway 3 that runs from the B.C./Alberta border to the Curzon Junction, west of Yahk. The advisory was issued after rain fell on the region on Thursday morning, followed by flurries, which created conditions that may be hazardous on the roadways. Tags: Highway 3