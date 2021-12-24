Elk Valley RCMP received reports of two stolen vehicles that were destroyed in two separate incidents, where one was hit by a train and the other was lit on fire.

Police officials said they received a call from CP Rail shortly after 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday after a freight train collided with a pickup truck on a railway crossing near Galloway.

Officers who attended the scene from both the Elk Valley and Cranbrook detachments determined that the truck was unoccupied at the time of the crash and was reported as stolen out of Alberta.

Later that same day, an Elk Valley RCMP officer saw a black Dodge Ram driving dangerously in Fernie. Police quickly determined that the truck was stolen out of Cranbrook.

The truck was found later, at about 6:30 a.m., after it became stuck in the snow on the Dogwood Trail.

Police were called when someone saw the truck on fire. Police quickly located two people who were walking away from the scene.

Officers believe the suspects, an adult man and woman, were searching through unlocked vehicles. Police feel the two stolen trucks are connected.

Both suspects are known to several police detachments in southern Alberta.

The investigation is ongoing, and both suspects could face multiple charges.

Police would like to remind the public to keep your vehicle locked. Even in small towns like Fernie, said Cpl. Dan Hay, Elk Valley RCMP.

Any information about the incident can be called into the Elk Valley RCMP at (250) 425-6233.