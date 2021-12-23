Invermere Fire Rescue has sworn in Colin Matheson as the newest deputy chief.

Matheson has been with the Invermere Fire Department for 5 years.

Officials said he came to Invermere with previous fire experience and was a captain before being promoted to Deputy.

“Colin has deep roots in the valley, knows our neighbourhoods well and has the necessary experience to lead our department of 32 members. It takes a special kind of person to serve as a Deputy Chief and run toward danger as others run away,” said officials.

“Invermere is in very good hands. We wish him the very best of luck in this new position going forward.”