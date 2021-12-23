The BC Hockey League has postponed the league’s 60th Anniversary event to January 2023 because of increased provincial restrictions.

This includes the 3-on-3 All-Star Series, skills competition and alumni game, as well as a Top Prospects Game.

“We are extremely disappointed to announce today’s news that, in the interest of public safety, we have decided to postpone our 60th Anniversary event to next year,” said BCHL commissioner Chris Hebb.

“We are disappointed for our loyal fans that were planning on attending the event, but we feel the worst for the 50 players who were set to participate in the weekend’s festivities.”

The Save Pond Hockey event in partnership with the Climate and Sport Initiative has also been pushed.

“We are disappointed that the BCHL 60th Anniversary celebration and Save Pond Hockey event is unable to go ahead in January, but understand that with current pandemic restrictions and conditions it is the right thing to do,” said John Vassilaki, Mayor of Penticton.

“We look forward to supporting the event in January 2023 at our new outdoor rink.”

League officials said next year’s event will be held in Penticton at the newly built outdoor arena.

“We are grateful to all our event and league partners who supported us and are eager to work with them again next year to make the event even bigger and better.”

The event was scheduled to run from Jan. 14 to 16.