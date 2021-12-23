Colby Philips scored three goals and five assists in three games last week to get the top spot.

Phillips started the week with a two-goal, three-point night as the Rockies defeated the Ghostriders.

In Back-to-back games against the Rockets, Phillips had a goal and four points in the first match followed by one assist in a loss.

He is second in team scoring this season with eight goals and 34 points.

He’s fourth in league scoring and first in assists.