Colby Philips scored three goals and five assists in three games last week to get the top spot. Phillips started the week with a two-goal, three-point night as the Rockies defeated the Ghostriders. In Back-to-back games against the Rockets, Phillips had a goal and four points in the first match followed by one assist in a loss. He is second in team scoring this season with eight goals and 34 points. He's fourth in league scoring and first in assists.

Josiah Spyker, staff
December 23, 2021