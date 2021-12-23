Sports Updates to BCHL schedule SHARE ON: Josiah Spyker, staff December 23, 2021 (Photo by Jason Caven, Vista Radio) The BC Hockey League has updated the schedule for the remainder of the 2021-22 season after flooding caused transportation issues. The league has removed all out-of-conference games to avoid further travel issues in the winter. All teams will now play the full 54-game schedule, including the Wenatchee Wild who only had 50 games scheduled previously. The new full schedule can be found here.