According to the latest numbers from the BC Centre for Disease Control, 65 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed in the East Kootenay and Creston Valley.

The latest data, released on Dec. 23rd, covers Dec. 12th to 18th. which shows that our region has nearly doubled from the week prior. Between Dec. 5th and 11th, 33 cases were reported across the region.

According to the BCCDC, the Elk Valley had the highest number of cases to report, with 20. This is up from eight the week before.

The Cranbrook and Kimberley areas followed, with 14 and 13 infections confirmed, respectively. This was an increase from four in Cranbrook and 10 in Kimberley.

Windermere had the next highest number of cases, with 11, up from seven.

Meanwhile, Golden had four, while cases marked an increase, which had zero cases in the previous timeframe.

Creston was the only area that saw a decrease in COVID-19 infections, from four between Dec. 5th and 11th down to three from Dec. 12th to 18th.

The number of vaccinated people over 12 years old continues to slowly climb across the East Kootenay. BCCDC data on the percentage of people 12 and up who have received two doses can be found below: