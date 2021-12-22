The City of Fernie has opened the outdoor rink located adjacent to the Fernie Aquatic Centre.

The rink hours are from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. depending on the weather and there can be a maximum of 30 people.

Sticks and pucks aren’t permitted between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

City staff said when a green flag is up the rink is good to go, when a red flag is up the rink is closed.

According to city staff, they will be prioritizing snow clearing of streets and sidewalks and may not be able to consistently clear the rink.

Shovels will be provided for the public to clear snow off the rink if crews are not able.